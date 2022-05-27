Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.00) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
ETR:VNA opened at €34.06 ($36.23) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($64.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.29.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
