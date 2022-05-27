Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.00) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.13) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €34.06 ($36.23) on Friday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €31.76 ($33.79) and a 1-year high of €60.96 ($64.85). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.