Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Short Interest Down 54.2% in May

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the April 30th total of 6,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 206,012 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Vontier by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 247,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 191,367 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vontier by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE VNT opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.82.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $748.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

