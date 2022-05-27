Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on VOSSF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Vossloh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vossloh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €51.00 ($54.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.27.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

