Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 55.8% in May

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WJXFF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. Wajax has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $24.10.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

