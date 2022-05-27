Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Up 171.4% in May

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 30th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

WMMVY opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

