Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,219,421.88 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28.

On Thursday, March 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.48. 8,427,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,985,089. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

