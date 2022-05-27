Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Insider Sells £2,574,797.33 in Stock

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £2,574,797.33 ($3,239,961.41).
Shares of LON WHR traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($2.03). The stock had a trading volume of 435,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.97. Warehouse REIT plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142.40 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 178 ($2.24). The firm has a market cap of £685.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.
Warehouse REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
Further Reading
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.