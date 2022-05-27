Wedbush Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $315.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush to $315.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RH. Cowen decreased their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $584.39.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH traded up $9.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.25. 41,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,429. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $323.68 and a 200-day moving average of $426.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,608 shares of company stock worth $144,996,637 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.