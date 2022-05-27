Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.76. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

