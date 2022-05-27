Wedbush Weighs in on Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $10.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.
Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.27. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.
