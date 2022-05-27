Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/23/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $180.00.

5/18/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00.

5/10/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $220.00.

4/29/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $375.00 to $300.00.

4/22/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $442.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average is $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

