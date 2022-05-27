Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlassian (TEAM)

Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/23/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $180.00.
- 5/18/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/16/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $500.00 to $360.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $375.00 to $220.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $375.00 to $300.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $425.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $442.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Atlassian had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Atlassian had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $442.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $9.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day moving average is $304.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
