Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Krones (KRN)

5/16/2022 – Krones was given a new €130.00 ($138.30) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/10/2022 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/9/2022 – Krones was given a new €92.00 ($97.87) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Ib.

5/9/2022 – Krones was given a new €128.00 ($136.17) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

5/6/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($128.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/2/2022 – Krones was given a new €128.00 ($136.17) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/28/2022 – Krones was given a new €115.00 ($122.34) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/26/2022 – Krones was given a new €120.00 ($127.66) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/12/2022 – Krones was given a new €121.00 ($128.72) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of KRN traded up €2.50 ($2.66) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €84.60 ($90.00). 19,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones AG has a one year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a one year high of €99.60 ($105.96). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of €76.29 and a 200 day moving average of €84.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

