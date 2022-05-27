Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $650.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG to $570.00.

5/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $550.00.

5/23/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $700.00 to $550.00.

5/18/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $594.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/10/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $600.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $725.00 to $695.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $810.00 to $745.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $660.00 to $600.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $800.00 to $700.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $725.00 to $695.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $680.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $652.00 to $613.00.

4/28/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $623.00 to $656.00.

4/27/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $635.00 to $570.00.

4/26/2022 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $692.00 to $613.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $700.00 to $660.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – ServiceNow had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $675.00 to $623.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/29/2022 – ServiceNow was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $454.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.85.

Get ServiceNow Inc alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,436,928. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.