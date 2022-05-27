Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (ARZGY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS: ARZGY):

5/26/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.47) to €23.50 ($25.00).

5/11/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Assicurazioni Generali had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($22.34) to €23.00 ($24.47).

ARZGY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,746. Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.