Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS: CRLBF):

5/19/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$9.50.

5/19/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$5.00.

5/19/2022 – Cresco Labs had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$19.00 to C$15.00.

5/18/2022 – Cresco Labs had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners.

5/9/2022 – Cresco Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – Cresco Labs was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of CRLBF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 378,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,583. Cresco Labs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

