Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

5/14/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/11/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/6/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

3/31/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $128.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,553,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 304.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 674,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,087,000 after buying an additional 508,080 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,995,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

