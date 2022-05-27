Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $126.00.

5/14/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/11/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/6/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have underperformed the industry in a year. High expenses continue to weigh on margins. It expects high claim cost to continue in the first quarter of 2022. Poor return on equity poses financial risk. Nevertheless, Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets and expansion of international footprint are positives. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Individual mortality has matured and provides a base for stable earnings. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings. It is poised to benefit from improving life reinsurance pricing environment and higher investment income. A solid solvency position reflects its ability to make interest payments.”

3/31/2022 – Reinsurance Group of America is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGA opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at $183,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 76.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 499,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after buying an additional 216,541 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.