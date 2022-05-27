Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tencent (TCEHY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tencent (OTCMKTS: TCEHY):

5/23/2022 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

5/21/2022 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

5/16/2022 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/14/2022 – Tencent was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Tencent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $400.00.

4/20/2022 – Tencent was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $44.03 on Friday. Tencent Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $423.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.41.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.42 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 35.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Tencent’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

