Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) in the last few weeks:

5/11/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

5/9/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $31.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/11/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/4/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Brookfield Renewable Partners is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 272,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after buying an additional 53,602 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 244,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 41,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.