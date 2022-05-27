Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $210.00.

5/16/2022 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $280.00.

4/14/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $268.00 to $267.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $275.00.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $265.00 to $262.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $269.00.

3/31/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,591. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,269,925. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

