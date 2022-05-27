Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coty (COTY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) recently:

5/18/2022 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $8.00.

5/10/2022 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00.

5/10/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $11.00.

5/2/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $12.00.

4/30/2022 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2022 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/18/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Coty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Coty had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,412. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, CEO Sue Nabi bought 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Coty by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,993,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,752 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,425 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

