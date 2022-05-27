Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ: GT) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 5/16/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $19.00 to $15.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
- 5/5/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/21/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.68. 3,638,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,590,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88.
Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.
