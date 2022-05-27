Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MarketWise (MKTW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MarketWise (NASDAQ: MKTW):

5/20/2022 – MarketWise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/19/2022 – MarketWise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/12/2022 – MarketWise was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/11/2022 – MarketWise was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

5/10/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $10.00 to $5.00.

4/7/2022 – MarketWise had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. MarketWise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Get MarketWise Inc alerts:

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $8,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $1,893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.