Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

5/19/2022 – Roche had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 370 to CHF 350. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/12/2022 – Roche had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 395 to CHF 370. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2022 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roche’s performance has been solid, driven by strong demand for coronavirus tests, recently launched drugs and diagnostics platforms. Core pharmaceuticals business is showing signs of recovery from COVID-19 disruptions. The diagnostics division maintains its stellar performance on strong demand for COVID-19 tests and other diagnostics platforms. Strong growth in Ocrevus, Evrysdi, Tecentriq and Hemlibra continues to counter biosimilar competition for legacy drugs like Herceptin, Avastin and MabThera. Approval of new drugs should also boost the top line. However, biosimilar competition for key drugs weighs on its performance. The decline in sales of legacy drugs due to generic competition has also affected revenues. Moreover, the outlook for 2022 was lackluster. The stock has underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

4/19/2022 – Roche was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2022 – Roche had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from CHF 415 to CHF 450.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,720. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,391 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at $70,764,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after acquiring an additional 120,595 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 504,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $18,402,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

