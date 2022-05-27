Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Amdocs (DOX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – Amdocs was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/16/2022 – Amdocs was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/13/2022 – Amdocs had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/12/2022 – Amdocs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00.

DOX stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $409,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $98,473,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,918,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

