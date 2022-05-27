Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) recently:

5/23/2022 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $150.00.

5/6/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $100.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $140.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $130.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $150.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $275.00 to $185.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $185.00 to $124.00.

5/5/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00.

5/2/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $195.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $160.00.

4/21/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/19/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2022 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $185.00.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.17. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,504,922. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Etsy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

