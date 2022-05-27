Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Land Securities Group (LAND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) recently:
- 5/17/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 950 ($11.95) price target on the stock.
- 5/11/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/9/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.
- 4/12/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.
LAND stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 775.40 ($9.76). 367,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 757 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 761.22. Land Securities Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.
