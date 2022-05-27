Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Land Securities Group (LAND)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Land Securities Group (LON: LAND) recently:

5/17/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 950 ($11.95) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Land Securities Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 900 ($11.33) price target on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.58) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Land Securities Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 765 ($9.63) price target on the stock.

LAND stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 775.40 ($9.76). 367,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,470. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 757 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 761.22. Land Securities Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Get Land Securities Group plc alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.