Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for McKesson (MCK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McKesson (NYSE: MCK) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $380.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $333.00 to $377.00.

5/10/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $343.00.

5/9/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $331.00.

5/6/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $352.00 to $380.00.

4/18/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $361.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – McKesson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $370.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – McKesson is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – McKesson is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MCK traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $336.42. 1,176,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,575. The business’s fifty day moving average is $318.34 and its 200 day moving average is $274.32. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,807 shares of company stock worth $15,260,262. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 767,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,283 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 382,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

