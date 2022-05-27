Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barratt Developments (BDEV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barratt Developments (LON: BDEV) recently:

5/25/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 862 ($10.85) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Barratt Developments had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($9.94). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Barratt Developments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 810 ($10.19) price target on the stock.

BDEV traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 506 ($6.37). 1,358,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,051. Barratt Developments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 457.60 ($5.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 778.60 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 506.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 605.92.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.