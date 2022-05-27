Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EPR Properties (EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/27/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2022 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

5/10/2022 – EPR Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – EPR Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/31/2022 – EPR Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $41.14 and a 1-year high of $56.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $36,842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,901,000 after purchasing an additional 530,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after purchasing an additional 517,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

