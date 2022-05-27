Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kingfisher (KGF)

Kingfisher (LON: KGF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/25/2022 – Kingfisher had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 255 ($3.21) to GBX 245 ($3.08). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Kingfisher had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Kingfisher had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.21) price target on the stock.

5/16/2022 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Kingfisher had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/3/2022 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Kingfisher was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.22) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 355 ($4.47).

3/28/2022 – Kingfisher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on the stock.

LON:KGF traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 267.90 ($3.37). 3,810,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,681,120. Kingfisher plc has a 1-year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 378 ($4.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 300.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.80. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($687,051.72).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

