Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Telefónica Deutschland (O2D)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR: O2D):

5/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.40 ($3.62) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/23/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.09 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/12/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.50 ($2.66) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.20 ($2.34) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/11/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.80 ($2.98) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/27/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.60 ($2.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/26/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.50 ($3.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/25/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.20 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.60 ($3.83) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.12 ($3.32) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/14/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €2.53 ($2.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/1/2022 – Telefónica Deutschland was given a new €3.00 ($3.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.92 ($3.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.75 and its 200 day moving average is €2.58. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 1 year low of €2.20 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of €3.02 ($3.21).

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

