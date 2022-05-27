Weibo (WB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Weibo (NASDAQ: WB):

5/19/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/18/2022 – Weibo was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

5/18/2022 – Weibo had its price target lowered by analysts at CLSA from $45.00 to $42.70. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Weibo was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

4/10/2022 – Weibo is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Weibo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. 47,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Weibo Co. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Weibo by 149.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after buying an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,502,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after buying an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Weibo by 68.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,692,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,996,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

