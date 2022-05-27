Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
