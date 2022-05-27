Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EOD)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44,917 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

