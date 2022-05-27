Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 121,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,604. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $9.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

