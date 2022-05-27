Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd.

Get Welltower alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. Welltower has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.