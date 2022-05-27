Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,058,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
