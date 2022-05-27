WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.45 on Friday. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 2,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $65,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WesBanco by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in WesBanco by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 115,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in WesBanco by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

