Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IGI opened at $17.57 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $13,094,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.