Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in May

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IGI opened at $17.57 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
