Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California."

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

WMC opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,098.13, a current ratio of 1,098.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 29.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 159,771 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 334.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 105,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

