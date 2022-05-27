Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will post $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the highest is $2.09 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $100.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $4,353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

