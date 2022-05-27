WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $59.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

