WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.52. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $59.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

WestRock declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 634.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

