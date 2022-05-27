WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.82 Million

Analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) to post $561.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $567.30 million and the lowest is $557.70 million. WEX posted sales of $459.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEX.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.46.

NYSE:WEX opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. WEX has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in WEX by 276.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.