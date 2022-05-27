Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Up 130.6% in May

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,664,000 shares, an increase of 130.6% from the April 30th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Shares of WHITF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. Whitehaven Coal has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal to a “hold” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

