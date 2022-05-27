William Blair Weighs in on Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.46.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

