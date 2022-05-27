Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $186.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.78. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

