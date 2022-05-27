Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $15.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.00. 4,977,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,028. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.78.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

