Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 515 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) President Brian Richard Hole sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $18,086.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

On Monday, May 23rd, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,085 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,720.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,767 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $85,666.32.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,511 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $78,167.43.

On Monday, May 16th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,590 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $82,025.30.

On Friday, May 13th, Brian Richard Hole sold 3,594 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $114,073.56.

On Friday, March 25th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,444 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $81,922.88.

On Monday, March 21st, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,125 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $70,677.50.

Shares of WLFC stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $37.23. 607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,570. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.68.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $68.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,033,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.