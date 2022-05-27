Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Plans $0.82 Quarterly Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $6.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.84. The company had a trading volume of 531,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,145. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $192.99 and a 12-month high of $264.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.26, for a total value of $723,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,944 over the last three months. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

